Brandy L. Alexander Magareata, 30, of Manheim, PA, gained her wings and was released from her pain on Friday morning, December 17, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Missie A. Ober Alexander of Lititz and Richard C. Alexander, Jr. of Windsor. She and her husband, Ion J. Magareata were together for 12 years and were married January 2, 2021.
Brandy was a 2009 graduate of Manheim Central High School and attended Harrisburg Area Community College. She was employed by Elstonville Sportsman’s Association as a bartender for six years where she was also a member. Previously, she was employed by Fenner Precision where she maintained quality assurance and as a waitress and hostess at Kountry Kitchen, both in Manheim.
In addition to being a social member of Moose Lodge No. 796 in Elizabethtown, Brandy enjoyed traveling, especially frequent trips to Myrtle Beach. Her passion was for playing pool and was a member of the American Pool Association. Her team competed and placed 9th in the Women’s World Championship in Las Vegas in 2021.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by her Pug fur babies, Bella and Harley; a sister, Heather Alexander, wife of Angel Dominguez, of Mount Joy, and their children Brody, Coen, and Jaxson; her parents-in-law, Jon and Mona Magareata, of Manheim, her maternal grandparents, James and Carol Ober, of Manheim; uncle and aunt, Steve and Julie Ober, of Manheim, and their son Jeremy; and a niece, Celestina Smith. She was preceded in death by Ion’s mother, Cheryl Magareata.
A memorial service will be held on Friday evening, January 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM at Manheim Brethren in Christ Church, 54 North Penryn Road, Manheim, PA. There will be no public viewing. The family will receive guests at the church on Friday evening from 6:00 PM until the time of the service. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PPO Box 4125, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604. To express a condolence with the family of for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
A living tribute »