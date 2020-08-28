Brandon S. Murphy, 38, of New Providence, PA. passed away due to a vehicle accident on August 24, 2020. He was born on June 20, 1982 in New Providence, PA. to Robert W., Jr. and Debra A. (Latham) Murphy.
Brandon graduated from Solanco High School in 2000 and York Technical Institute with honors in 2002 as a Certified HVAC Technician. He was employed with Thomas M. Mechanical of Conestoga and also worked for Robert H. Ranck of Lancaster, PA.
Brandon was a certified Scuba Diver, also he was in the Young Marines, Boy Scouts, a member of Ancient Order of the Croaking Frogs, and had volunteered with the Quarryville Fire Co.
He enjoyed going to Tioga County, along with hunting, fishing, riding ATV's, shooting pool, and watching the Eagles football team. Brandon also loved boating and was very proud of his Ram truck.
Brandon loved his children, Oleana Jo Paige and Kohen Austin Murphy. He will also be missed by his longtime companion, Sherina Zimmerman and her son Brody, along with his dog, Luna and cat, Buddy.
Brandon always loved being a jokester with all his friends and family, especially with his sister, Nicole. He was loved very much by his family and friends and will be truly missed by all of his loved ones.
In addition to his parents he is survived by his sister, Nicole Cisney (Zach Cisney), his nephew, Chris Kreider of Quarryville, along with his grandmother, Betty J. Murphy, his Uncle, Jeffrey Murphy both of Quarryville, and aunts and uncles, Sharon and Randy Adams, Christine and Reid Coyle and Gary Latham and families.
A celebration of life will be announced in the future. As Brandon's parents, we would like to thank everyone that has brought happiness, fun and joy and have touched him in one way or another as he grew through the years of his life. He loved you all, as do we.
In lieu of flowers a trust fund has been established for Brandon's children. Any contributions can be made out to Robert W. Murphy, with the memo for the "Benefit for Oleana and Kohen Murphy" and mail to Santander Bank, 335 W. 5th St., Quarryville, PA 17566.
