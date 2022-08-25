Brandon Ray Small, 36, of Millersville, PA passed away August 21, 2022 at home. He was born February 6, 1986 in Lancaster, PA to Michael R. Small and Stephanie Rice Cauler.
Brandon graduated from Penn Manor High School in Millersville before attending Brownstown Vo-tech for cabinetry and millwork.
He is survived by his mother, Stephanie Rice Cauler of Millersville; father, Michael R. Small (Sharon) of Marietta; Stepbrother, Timothy Torrens of Columbia; Aunt, Sandy Bigler (Craig) of Shelocta; Cousin; Ian Bigler of Shelocta; Uncle, Steve Rice (Phyllis) of Washington Boro; Cousin, Dylan Rice of Conestoga; Niece, Heather Small and Nephew, Kenneth Nance III of East Petersburg. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Mervin and Verna Rice; Step-Father, Michael Cauler; and brother, Jeremiah M. Small.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
