Brandon L. Wolf, 45, of Millersville, PA passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family. Your struggle is over "B". Born in Lancaster, PA. Brandon was the son of Deb and Robert "Skinner" Keen.
Surviving along with his parents are his loving wife Melissa (Shertzer) Wolf; his son, Chaz Wolf; his step children, Dan (Sara) Rhylee, Adalie and Willow.
A skilled trade craftsman, Brandon held many jobs utilizing his skills as a roofer for various local companies, ending his craft with Shea Roofing Solutions prior to his illness. Brandon loved NASCAR, camping, and his family- and not in that order. His kind heart and love led him to rescue his dear German Shephard, Skylar, who was also by his side until the end.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 PM on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 N. George Street, Millersville, PA 17551. Family and friends will be received from 3 PM until the time of service. Interment will be private at Colemanville United Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
