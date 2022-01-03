Brandon L. Hilton, 29, of Ephrata, entered into rest peacefully on Sunday, December 26, 2021, with his family by his bedside at Reading Hospital.
He was born in Ephrata and was the son of Melinda Hehnly, Stevens and Shawn Hilton, Denver.
He was a member of Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company and held the positions of lieutenant and engineer. He was also a member of the Denver Fire Company. He was a dedicated fireman and also enjoyed hunting with his dog Drake, fishing, trapping, camp Boomunum, golf, Penn State football, and he became a wine connoisseur.
Brandon worked as a mechanic for EHC Associates.
In addition to his mother and father, Brandon is survived by sister, Cheyenne of Denver; and paternal grandmother, Ann Hilton of Reinholds.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, John Hilton; maternal grandparents, Larry and Brenda Hehnly.
He will be greatly missed by his aunts, uncles, and all his friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 9:30 to 11:00 am at the Highpoint Community Church, 18 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata. The family requests face masks be worn. Interment will take place in the Swamp Cemetery, Reinholds.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Brandon's memory may be made to Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company, 135 S. State St., Ephrata, PA 17522 or Denver Fire Company, 425 Locust St., Denver, PA 17517.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.