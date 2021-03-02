Brandon J. Fisher, 31, went to be with his eternal father on Thursday, February 25, 2021 in New Holland after a long battle with addiction. He was a son of Joseph and Lisa (Stoltzfus) Fisher of New Holland.
Brandon attended CV High School, loved sports, was kindhearted, inquisitive, very artistic, and a meticulous young man. He also loved animals, camping, hiking the Appalachian Trail, fishing, and kayaking.
Surviving in addition to his parents are two brothers, Zachariah Fisher, and his companion Alana Marsh of Columbia, and Joseph Fisher, Jr. of New Holland; and a sister, Erica, wife of Sheron Jones of Lititz.
Preceding him in death are his maternal grandmothers, Dorothy Jane "Mom-Mom" Weaver of Lancaster, and Mary K. Stoltzfus of Intercourse; and a paternal grandfather, Benjamin "Pop-Pop" Fisher of Intercourse.
He will be sorely missed.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate his life. It will be announced by the family. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Life Changers Outreach Men's Center, 3184 Holden Rd., Holden, WV 25625. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.beckfuneral.com. Arrangements by Beck Funeral Home, New Holland.
Below is a poem written in 2019 by his mother to Brandon when he was feeling down.
Red Velvet
A flash of red streaks across winters gray gloved, gloomy hand and settles upon the cold brown branches atop a hard frost laden land. Raising his crest in defiance to it's long and gloomy dread he fractures the eerie silence with a chorus that uplifts instead. Staring into the future he'll glance back towards the distant past for he knows that winter will lose its grip and its bleakness will never last. He sang his song in better days that now seems so long ago, but I can still hear it resonate even now within the falling snow. For who knows what tomorrow will bring, in that day he too will sing. For within my heart, he will always be that red bird on the wing. I love you, Son. Mom.