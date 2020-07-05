Brandon Douglas Walker, 29, of Lancaster, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 29, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Lisa Reed and Jim Spangler.
Brandon spent his working career in construction as a laborer. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed camping, hiking, swimming at the beach, and four-wheeling. A true sports enthusiast, football and wrestling took him to state competitions. Whether it be listening to hip-hop and rap, cooking steaks on the grill or just doing anything for his mom was his idea of having fun.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his sisters, Nicole Staboleski, North Carolina and Melissa Staboleski, Hershey; his brother, Tom Staboleski, Lancaster; his girlfriend, Valerie Benatti, Lancaster; his grandmother, Pauline Wealand, New Jersey; nieces and nephews: Achilles Powers, Samara Powers, Michael Powers, Peyton Woodard, and Aiden Staboleski; and cousins, Devon Reed and Chelsea Reed. He was preceded in death by his Uncle Mike.
Friends and family are invited to attend Brandon's Funeral Service on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral & Cremation Services, 528 W. Orange St., (corner of Orange and Pine Sts.). A viewing will be held from 1:00 p.m. until time of service.
Memorial contributions in Brandon's name can be made to Project Lazarus Lancaster County, 515B Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603.
