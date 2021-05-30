Brandie L. "Dooney" Kasper and Leonard C. "Lenny" Kasper, IV of Mount Joy, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in a motor vehicle accident. They were born in Rochester, NY, children of Leonard C. III and Kathleen A. Peter Kasper.
Brandie worked at Pine Creek Animal Hospital and was to graduate from YTI as a Vet Tech in July of 2022. Brandie loved her family and her dog, Shatzi. She was forever an animal lover.
Lenny was graduating from Hempfield High School, this week. He helped to run the family business, always buying and selling. He loved his Monte Carlo, hot rods and being with his family.
Surviving in addition to their parents, one sister: Morgan Kasper; and Brandie's fiancé Chandler Shultz. Paternal grandparents: Leonard (Karen) Kasper. Maternal grandparents: Raymond (Sharon) Peter. Maternal great-grandmothers: Lois Cross and Norene Peter. Also, many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Dooney and Lenny will be forever in our hearts. They were our two amazing children.
The Memorial Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. with Pastor Scott Davis, officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in their memory to: Pine Creek Animal Hospital, 150 Pine Creek Drive, Christiana, PA 17509. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com