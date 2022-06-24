Branden D. Martin, 31, of Myerstown, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Denver.
Branden worked in construction and roofing; since he was a teenager, he always had a hammer and tape measure in his hand. He enjoyed working at Modular Home Erectors of Ephrata and most recently at M&E Roofing of Lititz. An avid outdoorsman, Branden enjoyed fishing and hunting. Branden was more than adventurous; he had a streak of daredevil in him. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and making a lot of dust on the dirt track. He passed along his love for dirt bike racing to his younger brother, Josh. He had no fear. Branden was hardworking, fun, and witty. His devilish bearded smile and contagious laugh will forever be missed.
Branden is survived by his mother, Aurelia Ann Martin (Jared Hoover) of Denver; his father, John R. Martin (Sheila) of Newmanstown; three brothers, Travis R. Martin (Lauren Shuey) of Myerstown, Cody Strite of New Mexico, and Joshua Hoover of Stevens; two stepsisters, Ashley Hess (Brad), of Jonestown and Laura Fisher of Newmanstown; five nieces & nephews, Savannah Martin, Sawyer Martin, Brindle Strite, Rankin Strite, & Presleigh DeVargas, and paternal grandmother, Frances Martin. Branden was predeceased by paternal grandfather, Harvey Martin, and maternal grandparents, David & Elizabeth Good.
A viewing will be held on Sun., June 26th, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, PA. All other services are respectfully private. www.goodfuneral.com
