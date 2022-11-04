Bradley S. Kurtz, 55, of Narvon, passed away on November 2, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Marvin S. Kurtz and Barbara (Cramer) Baxter.
He was the loving husband of Rhonda M. (Witmer) Kurtz, whom he married on September 29, 1991, and they shared thirty-three years of marriage.
He was an owner of New Holland Church Furniture, where he worked for more than twenty-five years.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda, his sons, Nathan M. Kurtz fianc of Kim Beyer and Eric Kurtz, his father, Marvin husband of Beth Kurtz, his mother, Barbara widow of Allen Baxter and his brother, Michael H. husband of Deb Kurtz.
Brad always put his family first. He loved his sons and was gracious enough to not "pass on the Kurtz nose." Over the years he felt a deep sense of caring and responsibility for his co-workers and all employees of New Holland Church Furniture. He was a lifelong Eagles fan and was passionate about his beloved dogs Bella and Chuck.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Beck Funeral Home, 315 E. Main Street, New Holland, PA 17557. There will be a time of visitation held for one hour prior to the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Caron Foundation, www.caron.org or to Last Chance Rescue Arkansas, lastchancear.org.