Bradley E. "Brad" Thomas, 57, of Conestoga, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, September 8, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Rhonda L. Benton Thomas, with whom he shared 37 wonderful years. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Coy L. and Charlotte M. Shenberger Thomas.
Brad was a sales representative for Zephyr Thomas Remodeling Company for 30 years. He attended Penn Manor High School, and was a member of First Baptist Church, Lancaster. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time at his "happy place" in the mountains, and most of all, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Brad also enjoyed people and never met a person that he did not like. One of his biggest passions in life was hosting large gatherings and making sure that no one left hungry. He shared his faith in many ways by the way he lived his life.
Surviving in addition to his wife, two daughters: Brittney N. (Eric W.) Anderson and Amy L. (Roger A. III) Killian, all of Conestoga. Six grandchildren: Madison, Micah, Morgan, Nolan, Lily and Grayson. Siblings: Coy L. (Jennifer) Thomas, Jr.; Brian K. Thomas; Daryl M. (Dianna) Thomas; Sharon L. (Melvin) Brooks; Vickie E. (Bruce) Jones and Jodi E. (Bradley) Thompson. Aunt: Thelma Hunter. Numerous nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews.
The Celebration of Life Service will be held at Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 10:30 A.M. with Pastor Randy Martin, officiating. Private Interment in Green Hill Cemetery. Please omit flowers.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Water Street Mission. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
