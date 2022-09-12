Bradley C. Martin, 1, Beeker Road, Pembroke, KY, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 8:30 a.m. at the Martin residence and at 9:30 a.m. at Pembroke Mennonite Church on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Burial will follow in Pembroke Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, September, 12, 2022 at the Martin residence, 2887 Beeker Road, Pembroke, KY.
A native of Pembroke, KY, he was born June 23, 2021, the son of Michael M. Martin and Eva H. Martin.
Survivors include his parents, Michael M. and Eva H. Martin, Pembroke, KY; his sisters, Kayla Martin and Emma Martin, Pembroke, KY; his paternal grandparents, Lloyd H. Martin and Lucy M. Martin, East Earl, PA; his maternal grandparents, Henry Z. and Ruth H. Martin, New Holland, PA.
