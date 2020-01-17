Bradford Harold Crozier, 78, of Somerset, CA and formerly of Millersville, passed away on January 11, 2020 in Placerville, CA.
Born in Manor Twp., he was the son of the late Burrell and Reba S. Breighner Crozier. He was the husband of the late Christine S. Robinson Crozier who passed away in 2012.
Brad was the owner of Hi Calibre Inc. in Somerset. He was an avid NASCAR fan, and volunteered on Cale Yarborough's pit crew, and attended the Indianapolis 500 every year. He traveled extensively throughout the world and he loved to play golf.
Brad was a 1959 graduate of Penn Manor High School where he served as class president.
He is survived by his son, Matthew Crozier, of San Jose, CA and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Christopher, and his brother, Carl Crozier.
Friends are invited to attend Brad's graveside services at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, Rts 999 and 741, Millersville, PA on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 2:30PM.
To send a condolence to his family, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
