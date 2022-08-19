Bradford "Brad" Lyn Hohenadel, 66, of Lugoff, SC and formerly of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at home surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness. Born in Lancaster County, PA on February 16, 1956, he was the son of the late John Chester Joseph and Dolores Jennie Benedict Hohenadel and the husband of Dawn M. Brosey Hohenadel. Brad was a 1975 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School in Lancaster, PA. He retired from CNH, New Holland, PA after 36 years in the Big Baler Building; building bigger, better balers. He always had a joke or story to tell. He was an avid and consummate outdoorsman. Brad loved fresh water and deep-sea fishing and hunting pheasant, turkey, and deer. He will be deeply missed by all who truly knew him.
In addition to his wife, Brad is survived by his son, David I. Brosey (Shannon) of Columbia, SC; brother, William W. Hohenadel and his life partner, Brenda West, both of Lancaster, PA; a sister-in-law, Cheryl Hohenadel of New Providence, PA; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his parents, Brad was preceded in death by his brother, John C. Hohenadel.
The family will hold a private ceremony at a later date.
Please send condolences to Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff, SC, or to DeBord Snyder Funeral Home, Lancaster, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Amedisys Hospice, www.amedisys.com.