Brad Elliot Hall, Sr., 50, of Leola, passed away unexpectedly at home of natural causes on March 4, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Laurence (Sandra) Hall, Lancaster and Londa Dellinger Hall, Lancaster. Brad was a night manager at Giant Food, Leola for 24 years. He enjoyed fishing, the Dallas Cowboys, going to Wildwood beach, scratch off lottery tickets, cracking jokes and making people laugh.
Brad will be lovingly missed by: his parents; son, Brad Hall, Jr., Lancaster; daughters, Cortney Kress fiancée of Michael Sikora, Glen Burnie, Nicole and Tori Bleacher, both Lancaster; grandchildren, Charlotte, Aria, Annalee, Talia, Reina; brother, Todd Hall, Lancaster; sister, Shannon Hall, Lancaster; longtime companion, Angi Hippey, Lancaster; a niece and three nephews.
A private family service will be held. Furman's – Leola
