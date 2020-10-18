Boyer Lewis Veitch SERVICE REMINDER

A public visitation will take place on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at St. Edward's Episcopal Church, 2453 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A private family service will begin at 11:00 a.m. The public is welcome to view the service on Youtube. Please go to St. Edward's website at sainteds.org, click on Youtube channel to view the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster, P.O. Box 104, Lancaster, PA 17608-0104.
