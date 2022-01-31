Boyd Fillmore Robinson, Jr. was born on August 27, 1943 and left this earth on January 26, 2022. Boyd was born in Lindale, Texas and grew up in the New Harmony Community twelve miles northwest of Tyler, Texas.
Boyd was born to Boyd Fillmore Robinson, Sr. and Illian Mae Young Robinson. Siblings included three sisters, Bertha May Goodwin, Dorothy Jean Robinson, and Trecia Bass England.
He attended Tyler schools and graduated from John Tyler High in 1961. A degree in Agriculture was earned from Texas A & M University in College Station, Texas in 1966. Boyd taught school in Watford City, North Dakota, served as the State FFA Advisor for the state of Maryland, was a member of Volunteers in Overseas Cooperative Assistance, and later worked privately in a business network as a Website Consultant.
Boyd and Jean celebrated their 50th anniversary just twenty-two days prior to his death.
Boyd was preceded in death by his parents, Boyd Fillmore Robinson, Sr. and Illian Mae Young Robinson as well as two sisters, Bertha May Goodwin and Dorothy Jean Robinson.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Margaret Risk Robinson of Drumore, Pennsylvania, a son, Keith Edward Robinson and his wife Azizah Hines Robinson and their children, Emma Grace Robinson, Zachary James Robinson, Aneesa Berner, and Maliha Berner of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and a daughter, Britina Robinson Pesak and husband, Eric Pesak of Weimar, Texas. He is also survived by one sister, Trecia Ann Robinson Bass England and husband, Ron England of Tyler, Texas. His four nieces are Marsha Ann Goodwin of Gulfport, Mississippi, Sandra Jeanette Goodwin of Las Vegas, Nevada, Carla D’Nan Bass Donoso and husband, Rafael of Humble, Texas, and Carisa Ann Goodrich Phillips and husband, Jeff of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
