Bonnie Varner, age 79, of Sylva, N.C., passed away on December 31, 2020. Born in Columbia to the late Thelma and Amos Groom, she was the wife of the late Clair "Junior" Varner. She graduated from Columbia High School, class of 1960, and was a member of the "Short-Sixties" club. She was a past member of the Columbia United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school and was secretary of the former United Methodist Women's Group.
Bonnie enjoyed sending cards and phone calls to her many friends and members of her family. She retired from Boscov's in York in 2006. She will be sadly missed. Rest in peace, dear friend. Your trials are over.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to Columbia United Methodist Church, St. Jude's Hospital for Children, or Shriner's Children Hospital. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville clydekraft.com
A living tribute »