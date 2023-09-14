Bonnie Sue Ream, 66, of Lancaster, passed away at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy, Monday, September 11, 2023. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Charles R. and Jean E. (Reddig) Hollinger.
Bonnie worked for many years as a retail manager for Pensupreme, Dunkin Donuts, and Turkey Hill.
A diehard Dallas Cowboys fan, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting blankets for her family, and diamond painting. Although she never owned one, Bonnie loved Harley Davidson motorcycles. However, the greatest love of her life was her family, especially her grandchildren.
Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Felecia (Miguel) Vargas; grandchildren: Channing Silevinac, of Mount Joy, and Jaxyn Vargas. She is also survived by three siblings: Victoria Smith, Douglas Hollinger, and Carl Hollinger. She was preceded in death by two siblings: Barb Arnsparger and Charles Herbert Hollinger.
Funeral Services will be held at 12 PM, Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received for a viewing from 11 AM to 12 PM. Interment will be private. Over the years, Bonnie donated generously to the Children's Miracle Network, in her memory would you also consider a donation by visiting: https://www.cmnhershey.org/. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »