Bonnie Sagner (Hettie Nolt), 79, walked triumphantly through the gates of Heaven on Monday, December 20, 2021. She died at Fairmount Home after a brief stay. She previously resided in Dalmatia, PA and New Holland. Bonnie was born in East Earl, Twp., the daughter of the late Daniel B. and Lizzie (Martin) Nolt. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles Sagner.
Bonnie loved God, her family, and flowers. She walked a lot, though she would tell you she didn’t necessarily love walking. It was not uncommon for Bonnie to walk a mile or two to buy hanging flower baskets and then walk the mile or two back home with those flowers. Bonnie had an ornery sense of humor. She would joke with just about anyone. Bonnie would eat ice cream at every meal if she could. She battled Parkinson’s Disease for almost 17 years. She relied on her faith to fight that battle, all while keeping her wit. Dementia crept into her mind a few years ago. It may not have been the path Bonnie would have chosen, but she walked the path with strength, dignity and quiet determination. Each day was a new adventure for Bonnie and those that cared for her.
Surviving are her children: Lynn Mangle (John) of Dalmatia, PA, Jeffrey Sagner (Tricia) of Chugwater, WY and Chris Sengle (Robert) of Myrtle Beach, SC, granddaughters Nicole and Megan and step-grandsons Zach, Corey, and Tyler. Additionally, she is survived by five sisters: Lena M. Hoover, Denver, Susan M. Zimmerman, Boyd, WI, Rebecca M. Nolt, Lancaster, Edna M. Nolt, New Holland, Ida M. Martin, Ephrata and three brothers: Isaac M. (Rebecca Hoover) Nolt, Latham, MO, Elam M. (Sarah Zimmerman) Nolt, East Earl, and Luke M. Nolt, Ephrata.
She was preceded in death by three sisters: Frances, Jennie, and Lydia Nolt and five brothers: John, Henry, Ammon, Weaver, and Menno Nolt.
Bonnie’s children would like to thank the many family and friends who have taken care of her recently including Mary, Connie, and Brenda (Bonnie’s caregivers at Lynn’s house), the amazing Second Floor Staff at Fairmount Homes, and Hospice for All Seasons.
Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Cedar Grove Presbyterian Church, 4833 Division Hwy., East Earl, PA 17519. It will be a drive-in service (broadcast on FM 94.7) followed by a brief graveside “see you later” service. A viewing will be held at the Groff-High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland on Tuesday from 4 – 7 p.m. Donations may be made in Bonnie’s memory to Cedar Grove Presbyterian Church, address above, or to Fairmount Home Sharing Fund, 333 Wheat Ridge Dr., Ephrata, PA 17522. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
