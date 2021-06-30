Bonnie Renee Tshudy

Bonnie Renee (Bottomstone) Tshudy, 78, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on June 26, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Harry W. and Lillian E. (Harrison) Bottomstone. Bonnie was married to her beloved husband, the late William L. Tshudy, Sr. for 46 years.
She graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School, class of 1961, and went on to work most recently at J. Walter Miller Company as an Administrative Assistant. She was a member of Lancaster Moravian Church, and loved her church family there. Bonnie enjoyed gardening, caring for her pets, word puzzles, and was a social butterfly.
Bonnie is lovingly survived by her two children, Danielle R. Tshudy of East Petersburg, and William L. Tshudy, Jr. (Denise) of Elizabethtown, PA, her brothers Charles R. Bottomstone (Margit) of Colorado Springs, CO, and Harry W. Bottomstone (Marie) of Schaefferstown, PA, her niece Johnna Orndorff (Joe) of Strasburg, PA, and her granddaughter Reneé N. Orndorff. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jeanette Eager.
Private burial will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bonnie's name to the Moravian Center Adult Day Care, P.O Box 1327, Lancaster, PA 17608.
