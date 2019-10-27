Bonnie Neil Spangler of Venice, Florida, passed away peacefully on Saturday September 28, 2019. Bonnie was surrounded by her husband, Glen, her sisters, Nancy Mashburn of Jenks, OK and Pat Reyburn of Estero, FL.
Bonnie grew up in Grand Junction, Co. She earned her Bachelor of Science Nursing Degree with Honors at the University of Colorado, and earned her Master's Degree of Science, at the School of Nursing at Boston University.
Bonnie met her husband Glen in Denver in 1983 and married in 1984. In 1986, they moved to San Diego, California, where the next twenty years she held several Senior Hospital Management positions including being Hospital Administrator of San Diego Memorial Hospital.
In 2004, Bonnie & Glen retired and moved to Ephrata, Pa. They wanted to be close to their sons, Kevin & Daryl. They have four grandchildren: Dylan, Maxwell, Brooke & Jaylen. Bonnie had many happy memories spending time with Glen's family and watching her grandchildren grow up. She loved them dearly.
Bonnie & Glen were avid world travelers. They truly enjoyed traveling the world doing Learning & Discovery trips to 71 different countries.
Bonnie was a devout Christian. Bonnie was a talented Singer and Artist. She also was very involved in Lancaster Newcomers Club, Venice Newcomers Club, Venice Nova Club. She enjoyed mentoring younger women from church in Bible Studies. Bonnie volunteered feeding the poor & homeless every week at the Trinity Presbyterian Church Community Assistance Ministry in Venice, FL.
Glen and Family welcome you to the "Celebration of Bonnie's Life" on November 2, 2019 at 11:00AM, It will be held at the Worship Center 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, PA. Visitation and Reception will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Bonnie's name to the American Cancer Association or The Venice Hospice House