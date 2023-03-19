Bonnie (Mumper) Esbenshade of The Villages, FL, entered into eternal peace on March 9, 2023 at the age of 76. Bonnie was the beloved wife of Carl E. Esbenshade with whom she shared 57 years of marriage. Born in Lancaster, PA on August 15, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Ralph L. and Mary (Funk) Mumper. Bonnie grew up in Neffsville, PA and graduated from Manheim Township in the class of 1964. She was the bookkeeper of her husband's building business and later was the owner and operator of an Auntie Anne's franchise in North Carolina. In her free time, Bonnie enjoyed crafts, playing volleyball and tennis, as well as spending time on the beach with a book in hand. She spent her winter months in Florida. She was especially devoted to her faith in God, two sons and their families.
Bonnie is survived by her husband Carl and son, Jeffrey L. Esbenshade and spouse, Karen, and son, Gregory C. Esbenshade and spouse, Karin. She had two granddaughters, Erin and Kirsten in addition to two grandsons, Ethan and Mitchell.
Please join the family in celebrating the life of Bonnie Esbenshade on Tuesday, June 20th at 10am for visitation and 11am for a service, at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA.
