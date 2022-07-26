Bonnie M. Martin, 58, of Parkwood Drive Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2002 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Wilbur L. Martin.
A celebration of her life will be held at Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 4:00 PM. An informal visitation will be held following the service. Private traditional interment was in Bylerland Mennonite Cemetery. reynoldsandshivery.com
Plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Martin
A living tribute »
A living tribute »