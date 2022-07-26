Bonnie M. Martin

Bonnie M. Martin, 58, of Parkwood Drive Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2002 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Wilbur L. Martin.

A celebration of her life will be held at Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 4:00 PM. An informal visitation will be held following the service. Private traditional interment was in Bylerland Mennonite Cemetery. reynoldsandshivery.com

