Bonnie M. (Bowers) Foraker, 60, of Newark, DE, formerly of Marietta, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022 at Christiana Hospital, DE. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late George J. and Janet (Detz) Bowers. Bonnie was the wife of the late Karl Foraker.
She is survived by a brother, William Bowers, husband of Elaine of Marietta.
Services will be private. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
Plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Foraker
A living tribute »
A living tribute »