Bonnie Lee Coleman

On August 12, 2019, Bonnie Coleman, 64, of Lancaster, beloved wife, mother and dear friend to us ended her earthly journey peacefully at her home. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late John Patrick Martin Faherty and Betty Lee Bowersox.
The most senior female employee at Dart Container in Leola, she rose from inspector/packer to safety trainer. She loved cats, giraffes, and "trash books" and g&ts on the beach. She was a generous soul and valued family above everything.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, Jeff Coleman; daughter, Erin Lee Bright; a granddaughter, Emma Mae Bright; and siblings: John Faherty, Terry Leskow, Trish Martin, Kelly Beddick and Jennifer Howell.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to https://gifts.worldwildlife.org/gift-center/.
To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com