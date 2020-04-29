Bonnie L. Smith, 71 of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Carlisle, daughter of the late Franklin A. and Viola M. Sheriff Smith. She attended Central Manor Church of God.
Bonnie is survived by three brothers and three sisters. She was preceded in death by her longtime companion: Ed Brubaker; four brothers and two sisters.
A Private Graveside Service and Burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Hospice and Community Care, or Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
