Bonnie L. Mogle, 70, of New Holland, PA passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, October 9, 2022. She was married 50 years to Donald E. Mogle. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Levere A., Sr. and Betty Lou Wenditz Kroft.
Bonnie had been involved in the travel industry for many years. She had been employed by McCormick Travel, MTS and then lastly by Pilgrim Travel.
She had attended Petra Christian Fellowship. Her interests included crafts, Creative Memories Scrapbooking, knitting and providing meals to various families in the community and church.
Surviving besides her husband is a son, Justin N. husband of Katie Lynn Mogle of East Earl; three grandsons, Brayden, Gavin and Ethan Mogle; a brother, Levere A., Jr. husband of Cindy Kroft of Bowmansville; and a sister, Connie L. wife of Tom Donahue of Lititz.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 14, at 8:00 P.M. at the Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, PA with the Rev. Ken Reinford officiating. The family will greet friends on Friday from 7:00 P.M. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bonnie's memory may be made to the Arthritis Foundation at Arthritis.org/Donate.