Bonnie L. (Lorah) Sheetz 69, of Goodville, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022. She was married 49 years to Gary L. Sheetz.

Surviving besides her husband is a daughter, Jayne L. wife of Jeffrey Jones; a son, Jayson L. husband of Nicole Sheetz; 4 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren and 2 step great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister Barbara Messner.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 29, at 11:00 A.M. at Harmony United Methodist Church, 740 Harmony Road, Morgantown, PA. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA

