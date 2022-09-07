Bonnie L. Lamb, 73, of Mount Joy, and formerly of Northern Virginia, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Grace Arlene Neff Adair of Manheim, and the late Ray Donald Adair. Bonnie was the loving wife of the late, David Lamb.
She was a 1966 graduate of Manheim Central High School. Bonnie worked as a secretary for Lockheed Martin Corporation in Northern Virginia, and was a member of the Woodbridge Moose Lodge # 583. She was an enthusiastic fan of the Washington Redskins Football Team, enjoyed watching HGTV, loved cooking and entertaining for her family and friends, and spending time in Ocean City, Maryland. Bonnie felt blessed to have a loving extended family of sisters, brothers, nieces, and nephews, and she will also be lovingly missed by her faithful companion Cavachon dog, named Jackson.
Surviving in addition to her mother, Grace Arlene, is a daughter, Lisa Rae wife of Doug Bonnefoy of Las Vegas, NV, two brothers: Kenneth husband of Connie Heisey of Cressona, Gregory husband of Janice Adair of Northumberland, two sisters: Sherri wife of Daniel Pitman of Denver, Melanie Adair wife of Addy Bonet of Highlands, NJ, five grandchildren: Henry, Amber, Breanna, Cara, Tyler, and a great granddaughter, Amora. Preceding her in death is a son, Jason Sangrey.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bonnie's Life Celebration Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 4:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Saturday afternoon from 3:00 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »