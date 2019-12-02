Bonnie L. Kammerer

Bonnie L. Kammerer, 77, of Holtwood, PA, and Chincoteague, VA passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 unexpectedly in Salisbury, MD. She was the widow of Howard Dennis Kammerer who passed away in 2006.

Bonnie enjoyed the beach and cooking. She was a worthy matron Order of Eastern Star.

Born in Lancaster, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd F. and Dora Mae Reynolds Good.

She is survived by children, Cindy L. Rohrer (Terry), Millsboro, DE, Dennis C. Kammerer (Suszette), Holtwood, 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren.

Friends are invited to attend funeral services at Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in the Mt. Eden Lutheran Cemetery. Viewing will be on Thursday from 10-11:00 AM. www.reynoldsfuneralhome.net.

Service information

Dec 5
Viewing
Thursday, December 5, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
144 East State Street
Quarryville, PA 17566
Dec 5
Funeral Service
Thursday, December 5, 2019
11:00AM
Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
144 East State Street
Quarryville, PA 17566
