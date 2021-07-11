Bonnie L. Jolly, 80, of Naples, FL passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Naples Community Hospital. Formerly of Lancaster, PA, Bonnie was born in Altoona, PA, a daughter of the late Eldon and Evelyn (Stoudnour) McCracken.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 51 years, James A. Jolly; loving siblings, William (Janis) McCracken of Naples, FL, Susan (John) Roth of Rochester, NY, and Samuel (Carolyn) McCracken of Lancaster, VA; and several cherished nieces and nephews. She was loved and will be missed by all who knew her. Her husband: "She was the light of my life." In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son, Thomas Eldon Jolly.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Church of The Apostles UCC, 1850 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603. The Visitation hour will follow after the service at the Church. Interment will be private at Conestoga Memorial Park.
Please visit Bonnie's memorial page at
A living tribute »