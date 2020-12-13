Bonnie L. Jolly, 80, of Naples, FL passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Naples Community Hospital. Formerly of Lancaster, PA, she had been a resident of All Seasons retirement community, Naples, for the past 2 1/2 years. Bonnie was born May 6, 1940 in Altoona, PA, a daughter of the late Eldon and Evelyn (Stoudnour) McCracken.
She graduated from Shippensburg High School, PA and Shippensburg University before earning her Master's Degree in Library Education at Drexel University. Her career started in the Donegal Public School System before working in the library at Elizabethtown College. She then served as Assistant Professor in the library at Millersville University from 1966-1973, and was the library's Education Director.
Bonnie then spent 27 years as an H&R Block tax Preparer, often teaching classes for Block, and ultimately owning her own franchise in Manheim, PA.
She was a faithful member and very active at the First United Methodist Church of Millersville, PA, Church of the Apostles in Lancaster, PA and Christus Victor Lutheran Church in Naples, FL. At Millersville First United Methodist Church she was treasurer and president of Methodist Women and chairman of the Council on Ministries. She served as treasurer at Church of the Apostles, U.C.C., and helped with ushering and home communion. Bonnie was president of the Lancaster Pilot Club service organization and president of the Millersville University Campus Club. Bonnie was a member of Eastern Star. She was the treasurer of the Manheim Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Millersville Borough Shade Tree Commission, and on the board of Heritage and Horizons programs for retirees.
Bonnie enjoyed stamp collecting, gardening, and traveling here and abroad.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 51 years, James A. Jolly; loving siblings, William (Janis) McCracken of Naples, FL, Susan (John) Roth of Rochester, NY, and Samuel (Carolyn) McCracken of Lancaster, VA; and several cherished nieces and nephews. She was loved and will be missed by all who knew her. Her husband: "She was the light of my life." In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son, Thomas Eldon Jolly.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christus Victor Lutheran Church, 15600 N. Tamiami Trail, Naples, FL 34110 or to the Church of the Apostles, 1850 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, Family Owned Since 1978.