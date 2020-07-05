Bonnie L. Hensel, age 63, of Drumore, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday July 3, 2020. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of V. Louise Griest Davis of Quarryville and the late John W. Davis. She loved cows, covered bridges and most of all her grandkids.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by 2 children: Jody L. wife of Paul Smeltz, Roger R. England companion of Susan Della Rova of Drumore, 6 grandchildren: Bryan, Joelle, Jeffery, Alison, Regina, and Kevin, 2 great-granddaughters: Faith and Lilly, 6 siblings: Vickie wife of the late Buster Osborne of Holtwood, John, Jr. husband of Roxanne Davis of Holtwood, Bill husband of Vicki Davis of New Providence, Larry Davis companion of Rhonda Holloway of Quarryville, Barb wife of Lorenza Fryberger of Delaware, and Donna wife of Dale Devonshire of Holtwood. She was preceded in death by a sister Diane Miller, a sister-in-law, Kay Davis, and a niece Mae Davis.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, July 11th at 5 p.m. at the Refton Community Fire Company, 99 Church St., Willow Street, PA 17584. There will be a visitation with the family from 3 p.m. until time of service. reynoldsandshivery.com
