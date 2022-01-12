Bonnie L Dewitsky

Bonnie L. Spencer Ulmer Dewitsky, 78, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022. She was the wife of Michael F. Dewitsky, with whom she would have celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on February 14, 2022. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Kyle E. and Okie C. Hash Spencer. Bonnie grew up in the Oxford/Nottingham area and attended Nottingham Missionary Baptist Church where she sang in two quartets, in church and on the radio. She worked at RCA as a young adult until she married Ronald L. Ulmer and became a mother and homemaker. Later in life she worked at John Herr's Village Market, Millersville and then retired from QVC as a Returns Processor. She was an avid gardener and loved her flowers. When she was unable to garden herself, her loving husband did it for her upon her direction. Her yard was always picture perfect and looked like it should be on the cover of a magazine. Bonnie loved to be near her family and friends, loved to sing and dance, play cards with her daughter and sister, and go to the movies every Tuesday with her best friend.
Surviving in addition to her husband, her daughter: Lori L. Ulmer (Jeffrey) Barley, Millersville. Son: Douglas P. Ulmer, Lancaster. Three grandchildren: Katelin A. (Kyle) Miller; S. Alexander (Kelli) Sheckart and Boyd D. Barley (fiancé of Kirsten Reisinger). Three great-grandchildren: Cole N. Miller; Owen S. Miller and Miles F. Sheckart. Brother: Daniel B. (Cindy) Spencer, Oxford. Sister: Linda M. Spencer (Ronald) Reese, Rising Sun, MD. Four nieces, two nephews, one great-niece and four great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandparents: William R. and Lona M. Davis Hash; and Walter W. and Lessie J. Rash Spencer.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. Friends may call from 2:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to assist her husband and son, c/o Workman Funeral Homes, Inc. To send an online condolence, visit Workmanfuneralhomes.com