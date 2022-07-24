Bonnie L. Bachman, 66, of New Providence, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of Beatrice (Brightbill) Garman and the late James Franck. Bonnie was the wife of Dennis L. Bachman, with whom she celebrated 23 years of marriage.
Bonnie worked as a Quality Control Technician for Surgical Specialties and worked in accounting for RW Connection, Lancaster. Four years ago, Bonnie was diagnosed with Stage 4 Lung Cancer, which she courageously fought to the end.
Bonnie will be deeply missed by her loving family. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons: Keith Meckley, husband of Julie, of Lititz, and Kurt Meckley, husband of Heather, also of Lititz; 6 grandchildren: Gage, Cohen, Kooper, Kruz, and Harper Meckley, and Paige Bachman; a stepson, Jason Bachman; and three brothers: Larry Franck, husband of Brenda, Scott Garman, husband of Andi, and Terry Garman, husband of Tonya.
Memorial Services for Bonnie will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A visitation will be held from 10 AM to 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bonnie's memory may be made to ASPCA by visiting ASPCA.org and clicking "donate". To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com