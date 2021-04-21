Bonnie Kay Kauffman, age 64, of Wrightsville, died peacefully on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lewisburg, Union County on March 23, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Wilbert Henry and Amy Pearl (Botteicher) Schell. Bonnie was the loving wife of 23 years to Randy L. Kauffman.
Bonnie was a longtime employee of Oak Leaf Manor, Landisville. She enjoyed reading, maintaining her orchids, and caring for the neighborhood cats. She also enjoyed taking trips to the mountains to visit family. Above all, Bonnie loved to spend time with her grandchildren, Brayden Nace, Ethan Creek, Zayden Breniser, Devin Breniser, and Logynn Fuller, and her great-granddaughter, Maelynn Church.
In addition to her husband and grandchildren, Bonnie is survived by her daughters, Ashley Creek of Wrightsville, Jackie Nace of Wrightsville, and Brandi Fuller, and her companion Scott Nowicki of Red Lion, her son-in-law, Harry Breniser, her sister, Sandra Page, and her brother, Billy Kreider. She was preceded in death by her sister, Bertha Baker.
A memorial service to celebrate Bonnie's life will be held at 3:00pm on Friday, April 23, 2021, from Wrightsville Assembly of God, 365 Orange Street, Wrightsville, with Pastor Aaron McNatt officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 2:00 to 3:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bonnie's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.