Bonnie Jane Foltz, 75, of Lancaster entered into heaven on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late James and Margaret (Witmer) Foehl.
Bonnie was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, class of 1965, and worked for many years in the retail industry. Bonnie had a love for animals and Elvis, she enjoyed dancing, going to the beach in Wildwood, NJ, and spending time with family and friends.
Bonnie is survived by her 3 sons: Denny Reiff, fianc of Kristal Aeppli, of East York, Steven Reiff, husband of Michelle, of Landisville, and Craig Reiff, husband of Katherine, of Litchfield, NH. She is also survived by 1 stepson: Steven Foltz, husband of Kelly, of Virginia; 3 stepdaughters: Anna Foltz, wife of Rusty of Lancaster, Diane Jones of Florida and Brenda Salerno of Missouri; 2 brothers: Roy Bender and James Foehl, Jr.; and 2 sisters: Margaret Hull and Deborah Sultzbach. She was especially close to her grandchildren: Kayla, Tyler, Cara, Samantha, Steven Jr., Jamie, Hailey, Gabby, Quinton, Brenton, Ryan, Stephanie, and William. She also leaves behind numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her brother Larry Stark.
Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Bonnie's memory to Hospice and Community Care by visiting: www.hospicecommunitycare.com\donate. To leave online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com