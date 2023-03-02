Bonnie J. Snyder, 72 of Manor Township passed away at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy, Monday morning, February 27, 2023. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Mary Ellen Mull. She was the wife of George R. "Butch" Snyder with whom she married on October 25, 1980.
Bonnie retired after working over 30 years for National Bearings. She was a member of Lancaster VFW Auxiliary Post #1690. She enjoyed being with her family and going to the beach. She enjoyed baking, cooking and cleaning. Bonnie was quite the spitfire and had a big heart.
Bonnie was a loving, wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be missed by many. She is survived by her husband, Butch; daughters, Renee L., wife of Steve Reinhart of Millersville and Stefanie A., wife of Leo Morgan of Lampeter; grandchildren, Brittany, wife of Ben Smith of Ephrata and Hunter J. Morgan of Lampeter and her great-grandson, Grayson Smith. Bonnie is also survived by her sisters, Debra Jenkins of Lancaster and Sherry Flora Rivera of Mount Joy and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Gary and Jim Flora.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bonnie's funeral service on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 11 AM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 317 E. Orange Street, Lancaster with Pastor Robert Garvey officiating. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster
