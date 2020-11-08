Bonnie J. Ream, 75, of Mount Joy, PA, passed away on Monday, November 2nd, 2020. Born in Johnstown, PA, she was the daughter of the late J. Vincent Garity and Iona J. (Reighard) Garity. Bonnie was married to her husband, Donald J. Ream for 43 years.
She attended McCaskey High School and went on to work as a line worker at Flex Steel, JL Clark's and Brinks. Bonnie was a State Champion Competition bowler in Pennsylvania and Nebraska, and bowled at Rocky Springs and Lancaster Lanes. One of her other hobbies was collecting antiques, especially antique dolls and Depression glass. Along with her family, she enjoyed trips to National Parks including Yellowstone National Park.
In addition to her beloved husband, Donald J. Ream, Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Phyllis M. Campbell (James) of New Freedom, PA, her brother, Gerald L. Fisher (Sarah Price) of Eureka Springs, AK, her grandchildren: Ashley R. Patel (Akshal) of Seattle, WA, Austin T. Gilbert of Shrewsbury, PA, her nephew, Robert Hubert, of Lancaster, PA, and her nieces, Grace and Gina Garity. In addition to her parents, Bonnie is preceded in death by her sister, Nancy M. Garity and her brother, John V. Garity.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bonnie's name to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604.
Please visit Bonnie's Memorial Page at: