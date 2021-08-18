A Memorial Service for Bonnie (Groom) Varner of Sylva, NC, formerly of Columbia, PA, who passed away December 31, 2020, will be held at Columbia United Methodist Church, 5th & Walnut Streets, Columbia, PA on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Thomas Grubbs, officiating.
She will be interned at Fairview Cemetery in Wrightsville, PA with her parents, Amos and Thelma Groom at a later date.
Arrangements by, Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
Plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Varner
A living tribute »
A living tribute »