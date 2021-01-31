Bonnie E. Brinkman, 64, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at her home. She was the wife of Mark R. Brinkman with whom she shared 35 years of marriage. She will be missed by her children, Justin Brinkman of Lancaster and Beth, married to Trent Rinehart of Mount Joy, a grandson, Austin Rinehart and her sister Sarah married to Barry Murr of Columbia. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd H., Jr. and Mabel B. Harple Eckman.
Bonnie was a graduate of JP McCaskey High School class of 1974. She was an active and faithful member of Florin Church of the Brethren. She had a love of helping people, cooking, and was heavily involved in ministries including monthly public breakfasts at Florin, COBYS breakfasts, Rainbow End's banquets, and many more. A selfless servant who was always willing to help others. An employee of Armstrong World Industries for 46 years, she will be sorely missed.
A memorial service honoring Bonnie's life will be held at the Florin Church of the Brethren, 815 Florin Avenue, Mount Joy, PA on Sunday, February 7th at 2 PM. A visitation with her family will be held from 1 to 2 PM. Please observe Covid-19 protocols. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Brethren Disaster Ministries @ www.brethren.org/bdm or Florin Church of the Brethren @ www.florincob.org. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com.