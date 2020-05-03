Bonnie Colleen Leed, 65, of Lancaster, PA, passed away at Hospice & Community Care on Monday, April 27, 2020 after an extended illness. Born in Fort Riley, Kansas, she was the widow of Barry Allen Leed who died in November of 2015. She was the daughter of the late Conrad Gast III and Catherine Welsh Gast.
She attended Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church and graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School and worked as a nurse's aide and as a bartender. She enjoyed going out with friends, playing bingo, gambling, collecting salt and pepper shakers, but most of all she loved her children and grandchildren.
Bonnie is survived by three sons, Barry Allen Leed, fiancé of Piroschka, and Jeffrey Allen Leed, husband of Amber of Lancaster, PA and Jason Allen Leed, fiancé of Ashley, Quarryville, PA; 14 grandchildren: Dylan, Jaden, Hunter, Logan, Kris, Brent, Samantha, Aaron, Jon, Ena, David, Olivia, Alex and Kayla. She is also survived by her sister, Barbie Ann Chamberlain, wife of Bob, and her brother, Conrad Gast IV, husband of Dawn, all of Lancaster.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
