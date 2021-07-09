Bonnie Ann Connell, 67, of Middletown entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. She was born August 22, 1953 in Lancaster and was the loving daughter of the late Gean Alfred, Sr. and Shirley Ann (Lutz) Connell.
Bonnie worked for the United States Postal Service from where she retired. She was a nature lover and enjoyed hiking and camping and just being outdoors. Animals were a passion of hers and she loved being around them.
Bonnie belonged to three, twelve step groups for many years.
In addition to her parents Bonnie was preceded in death by her brother, Gean Alfred Connell, Jr. Bonnie is survived by her son, Trevr Koestner; grandchildren, Bryce and Bella; numerous good and supportive friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bonnie's name to, JFT Recovery and Veterans Support Services, 300 Market St., Lemoyne, PA 17043.
The family has entrusted the Matinchek Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 260 E. Main St. Middletown, PA with the arrangements.