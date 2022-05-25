Bonita S. "Bonnie" (Stoltzfus) Good, 62, of West Lawn, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, surrounded by loved ones after a valiant battle with cancer. She was the wife of the late Michael D. Good, who also passed away recently in November, 2021 with whom she shared 33 wonderful years of marriage. Born in Lancaster County, she was the daughter of S. Mark & Mary Stoltzfus.
She is survived by 5 children, Melissa Buchanan married to Kevin, Shawn married to Valerie (Doane), Brian married to Gayle (Schnupp), Alicia Blimline married to Matt, Hilary Oliveras married to Chris, 11 grandchildren, 2 brothers, Eldon Stoltzfus and Anthony Stoltzfus, and 2 sisters, Melinda (Stoltzfus) Phillips and Pomice (Stoltzfus) Baldner.
Bonnie spent her life caring for others and being an amazing friend to so many people. She was the type of person that everyone knew they could count on! She welcomed everyone she met into her life as family and would be the first person to offer help in any situation. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life, and the family was blessed to have her as their Nonnie. Professionally, she was an irreplaceable business manager for her brother's architectural firm with a true passion for her job. She attended Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church in West Lawn and had a deep love for God. She also loved golf, cooking, music, and dancing! Bonnie's uplifting spirit and joyous heart will be remembered forever!
A celebration service in honor of Bonnie's life will be held Saturday May 28th at Glad Tidings Assembly of God, 1110 Snyder Rd., West Lawn, PA 19609. The family visitation will begin at 3:00pm, with the service following at 4:30pm. Please enter at the main Worship Center entrance.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Leiomyosarcoma Foundation at https://nlmsf.org/donate/.