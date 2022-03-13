Bonita M. Deibert 83, passed away March 10. Her life was full of joy, love, and laughter.
Bonnie's life will continue to be celebrated by her loving husband of 63 years (Dick Deibert), her children (Laurie and Doug), seven grandchildren (Katelyn, Alaina, Erik, Chad, Olivia, Calliope and Spencer).
She taught elementary school and was a reading specialist for many years. There wasn't a puzzle she couldn't solve, or a casino she didn't like. Her mastery in the kitchen is storied lore in the family. Bonnie had several gifts, one of our favorites was her ability to be both asleep and awake at the same time. She could travel in a car across Eastern Oregon and mid-snore sit upright with her eyes closed and say, "there's a bobcat" (True story!)
Bonnie's family will have a celebration of life on June 13, 2022. If interested in attending please reach out to the family for more details, we will provide as they are finalized. In lieu of flowers, please purchase a book to donate or read to a child in her memory. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.