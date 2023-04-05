Bonita Louise "Bonnie" Dini, 78, of Columbia, went into the arms of angels on April 2, 2023, with her family by her side. Born in Albany, NY in August 1944, she was the daughter of the late Alfred J. and Isabelle Marsch. On November 11, 1972, Bonnie and Michael J. Dini were wed and would share 48 years together until his passing in 2020.
Bonnie's world revolved around service to others, her family, and friends. Bonnie retired after decades as a Registered Nurse. She graduated from the Albany Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1965 and held positions as an RN and instructor at Polyclinic Hospital, Harrisburg, PA, the National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD, The Pennsylvania State University Medical Center, Hershey, PA, and Abington Memorial Hospital, Abington, PA. She was also an Orthopedic Case Manager with Aetna Healthcare, Blue Bell, PA. She was a 1971 graduate of the Harrisburg Area Community College.
Most recently, she served as a member of RSVP (the Retired Senior Volunteer Program), a volunteer for the American Red Cross, a member of the Mary Mother of the Redeemer Roman Catholic Church Parish Ministry, a fundraiser for Milanof-Schock Library in Mount Joy, and an active volunteer and friend to all in St. Anne's Retirement Community. In her free time, Bonnie enjoyed traveling, reading, baking, coffee, chocolates, sewing, and quilting with the Red Rose Quilters Club, or anyone and everyone, really.
Her love will live on in her children, Frederick M. Dini, husband of Jennifer Brown, of Exeter, NH, and Mary Frances Dini of Fairfax, VA; grandchildren, Federica Brocca, Mario Leale, Giulia Dini and Chiara Dini; a sister, Nancy A. Bialkowski, wife of Zygmunt; and a sister-in-law, Susan I. Marsch. She was preceded in passing by her husband and a brother, Daniel R. Marsch.
The family will receive guests at a "celebration of life" on Thursday, April 6, 2023, from 10 AM to 11 AM at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, with a service beginning at 11 AM. Guests are asked to wear bright colors per Bonnie's wishes. Interment will be at the convenience of the family at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Abington Memorial Hospital Dixon School of Nursing, Alumni Association Scholarship Endowment at app.theauxilia.com/pay/NFP.
To send the family a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com