Bonita J. Frey, 77, of Ephrata, PA, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Luther Acres in Lititz, PA. She was the loving wife of Russell A. Frey and daughter of the late Harry C. and Helen R. (Sheaffer) Bixler.
Bonnie was a member of the Ephrata High School Class of 1963 and a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Ephrata.
Following her passion for sewing and making clothing and alterations, Bonnie graduated from the State University of New York Fashion Institute of Technology and made a career in the fashion industry as a patternmaker.
She had been employed at Manhattan Clothing Company in New York, Intimate Apparel of Berwick, PA, Doneckers of Ephrata, PA, and Elite Sportswear of Reading, PA, where she helped to outfit the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team for the 2000 Sydney Olympics.
Bonnie was also the owner and operator of Just Sew, her clothing alterations and repair business and worked with her daughter at Michelle's Hallmark, both in Ephrata. Most recently, Bonnie was employed at The Lace Place of Ephrata, PA.
In addition to her husband, Russell, Bonnie is survived by two children, Eric L. Weit, husband of Kimberly and Michelle J., wife of Christopher Cable; four grandchildren, Lindsay Weit, Abigail, wife of Andrew Westlin, Ava Weit, and Evelyn Cable; two step-children, Jennifer Addy and Benjamin Frey, husband of Rachel; five step-grandchildren, Shane and Morgan Addy, and Avery, Natalie, and Sawyer Frey; two sisters, Gwendolyn, wife of the late Melvin Lehman and Joyce, wife of James Hooper; one niece, Regina Bair, and one nephew, Jesee Lehman.
In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by one niece, Metra Naraghi and one nephew, Timothy Lehman.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the caregivers at Luther Acres.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 167 E. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522. The family will receive friends before the service from 10-11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Bonnie's memory to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 167 E. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 and/or Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604
Services under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com