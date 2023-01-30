Bonita E. Hartranft, 78, of Lancaster, died peacefully on January 25, 2023 at Penn State Hospital in Lancaster. A lifelong resident of Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Webster R. and Myrtle R. DeFreese Hartranft who both died in 2006. She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Lancaster, PA. She was a secretary or administrative assistant for several businesses in Lancaster and Philadelphia throughout her life.
Funeral service will be held at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 at 11 AM on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. A viewing will be held from 10 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster.
