Bonita "Bonnie" Evans Hess, 79, entered into rest on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Richard J. and E. Faye (Burkholder) Evans.
After graduating from Solanco High School, Bonnie went on to earn a degree as a Medical Secretary from Elizabethtown College. She retired in 2011, after working 27 years for Dr. Daniel Diehl as a Medical Assistant. Bonnie was a life-long member of St. Paul's Church in Quarryville, where she served as a trustee, sang in the choir, and volunteered her time visiting shut-ins. She had also volunteered at New Hope Ministries, Solanco Fair and the Fulton Theater. In her spare time, Bonnie enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gardening, traveling, attending Solanco sporting events and the activities of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In her early years, she enjoyed dancing, hunting, snowmobiling, and golfing,
Bonnie is survived by her children: Jimmy Wilson, Jr., husband of Deb; Susie (Wilson) Trimble, wife of Brian; and Wendy (Wilson) Flores. Also surviving are grandchildren: Tyler Trimble, Morgan (Trimble) Simone, wife of Carmen; Andrea Flores; A.J. Wilson; great-grandchildren, Bentley and Marleigh Simone and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Rick Evans and a sister, Sherri Becker.
A celebration of Bonnie's life will take place at Providence Church, 269 Cinder Rd., New Providence, PA on Friday May 5, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. The family will greet friends immediately following the service. Private interment will be in the Quarryville Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at QPRC and Willow Tree Hospice for their wonderful care and kindness. Instead of flowers, contributions in Bonnie's memory may be made to a charity of one's choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. Memories can be shared at:
A living tribute »